Assam Guv confers state civilian awards on 21 personalities

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday conferred state civilian awards -- Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav -- on 21 personalities.

The Assam Baibhav award was presented to renowned Mumbai-based oncologist Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia for his contributions to cancer care.

Dr Saikia is currently the Director of Oncology Science at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

The Assam Saurav award was presented to five people -- Krishna Roy for mobile theatre, Gilbertson Sangma for football, Nayan Moni Saikia for lawn bowling, Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia for science and Dr Sashidhar Phukan for healthcare.

The Assam Gaurav was given to 15 personalities in recognition of their outstanding services in different fields.

A cultural programme was also held on the occasion at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

