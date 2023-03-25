Left Menu

Get ready for cosmic adventure: Video unfolds billions of years of cosmic history

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:13 IST

 

Video Credits: NASA, ESA, F. Summers, J. DePasquale, G. Bacon, and Z. Levay (STScI); Acknowledgement: H. Ferguson, A. Koekemoer, and the CANDELS Team; Music: "Rotisserie Graveyard" by Doctor Turtle CC BY 4.0

More than 26,000 galaxies detailed by the Hubble Space Telescope appear in this CANDELS Ultra Deep Survey (UDS) field. As the fly-through progresses, the changes observed in the galaxies depict the changes that have occurred in their structure and physical appearance over billions of years of cosmic history.

Short for the Cosmic Assembly Near-infrared Deep Extragalactic Legacy Survey, CANDELS is one of the largest projects ever done with the Hubble telescope. It surveyed five fields to study the early universe by observing distant galaxies and their evolution over time.

Within the sequence, there is a dense cluster of galaxies roughly 6 billion light-years away, with the range of the sequence extending beyond twice that distance. Due to the vast distance that the light from these galaxies has traversed across the universe, the images captured in the sequence depict the galaxies as they existed billions of years in the past. 

