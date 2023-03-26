Russia: Drone caused blast far from Ukraine border, 3 hurt
Russian authorities said on Sunday a drone caused an explosion that injured three people in a town far from the border with Ukraine, but gave no word on the drones origin. The explosion occurred Sunday afternoon in the town of Kireevsk, in the Tula region about 300 kilometers 180 miles from the border with Ukraine and 175 kilometers 110 miles south of Moscow.
Russian authorities said on Sunday a drone caused an explosion that injured three people in a town far from the border with Ukraine, but gave no word on the drone's origin. The explosion occurred Sunday afternoon in the town of Kireevsk, in the Tula region about 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the border with Ukraine and 175 kilometers (110 miles) south of Moscow. Russia's state news agency RIA-Novosti cited local authorities as saying the explosion, which damaged some residential buildings, was caused by a drone but did not immediately give further details.
