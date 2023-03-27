Khattar tells officials to create separate dashboard for all properties of HSVP

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday directed the officers of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to develop a separate dashboard for all the properties of the state's urban development authority.

Details such as property location and owner's name would be registered in the dashboard, he said.

He also directed the officials that the entire record of the HSVP including the documents of the properties should be digitised.

The chief minister, who is also the chairman of HSPV, was presiding over the 125th meeting of the authority here, according to an official statement.

In the meeting, Khattar gave ex-post facto approval for the construction of multi-storey car parking and commercial complex by Faridabad Smart City Limited on about 4,000 square metre land in Sector-18A of Faridabad.

Post facto approval was also given for the issuance of allotment letters of ownership rights to 131 shopkeepers and Antyodaya Market being constructed in place of the Rehri Market; as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, after the incident of fire in the Rehri market of Sector-9, Panchkula last year.

Apart from this, pucca shops will be set up as Antyodaya Market in place of Rehri markets in Sectors 7, 11 and 17 of Panchkula.

The chief minister said pucca shops should be constructed in the cities where Rehri markets are functioning.

On this, HSVP Chief Administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi informed the chief minister that the HSVP has a proposal to set up Antyodaya Market in place of Rehri markets in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal.

Khattar instructed the officers to constitute a committee to prepare a list of the cities where buildings or any other type of construction or activity has been done on the HSVP's land or on the land of other departments.

It was also apprised in the meeting by the officials that the HSVP has 5,418 residential, 2,688 commercial and 230 institutional properties, out of which 4,804 residential, 2,305 commercial and 205 institutional properties have been sold through e-auction.

Khattar said that on the lines of the scheme for setting up cooperative group housing societies for MLAs, employees, journalists and lawyers in Panchkula, permission can be given to set up cooperative group housing societies for former MLAs as well.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D S Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, were among other senior officers present in the meeting.

