Cosmic crops poised for harvest on Earth

UN News | Updated: 28-03-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 07:33 IST
SHARE
UN food and atomic energy agencies are readying to reap the rewards of a ground-breaking 'astrobotany' investigation, announcing on Monday that seeds sent to space in 2022 are now poised to return to Earth. "This is science that could have a **real impact on people's lives** in the not-too-distant future, by helping us grow stronger crops and feed more people," Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said. Tweet URL > Why are astronauts growing food in space? > > @FAO Goodwill Ambassador @Thom_Astro explains why in this podcast > 👉🏻https://t.co/fR4v9KwR47 > > #FoodHeroes #SeedsInSpace https://t.co/l9rzPJ4aBc > > Food and Agriculture Organization > > FAO > > March 27, 2023 With the world's population estimated to reach almost 10 billion by 2050, there is a **clear need for innovative solutions** through science and technology aimed at producing more food, as well as **crops that are more resilient** and farming methods that are more sustainable, the agencies said. ## **Reaching for the stars** While similar experiments have been carried out since 1946, this is the **first time** that the IAEA and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) are conducting **genomic and biological analyses on seeds sent to space** in around 60 years of experience in inducing plant mutations that could be of benefit to people and planet. The experiment **aims at developing new crops that can adapt to climate change** and help **boost global food security**. Two kinds of seeds are now in space: arabidopsis, a type of cress that has been studied extensively by plant botanists and geneticists, and sorghum, which belongs to the family of millets and is a drought and heat-tolerant grain grown in many developing countries for food. The seeds were sent in an uncrewed cargo shuttle from NASA on 7 November 2022. While in space, they were **exposed to a complex mixture of cosmic radiation** , microgravity, and **extreme temperatures** , inside and outside the International Space Station (ISS). Upon their return in early April, scientists at the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture plan to grow the seeds and screen them for useful traits to **better understand space-induced mutations** and identify new varieties. ## **Transforming agrifood systems** Once grown, a series of analyses will **help understand whether cosmic radiation** and harsh space conditions can lead to crops becoming more resilient **in the face of** **increasingly difficult growing conditions on Earth** , the agencies said. "I am very proud of our partnership with IAEA, bearing fruits both on Earth for years, and now with seeds that travelled through space," FAO Director- General Qu Dongyu said. "I am in awe of the resilience of nature, and excited by the **endless benefits that space exploration can bring to transform our agrifood systems** to be more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable across the globe." IAEA and FAO send seeds to space