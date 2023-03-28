Colliers expands capital markets & investment business across asset classes

A market leader and trusted real estate advisor, Colliers expands its Capital Markets and Investment Services capabilities in India by adding new business and strengthening its team.

The firm has built capabilities with expertise in debt syndications, equity raising, land solutions for sale/joint development, special situations, resolutions and stress solutions, and investment and asset sales.

The capital market business that focused on top markets in India will also deal in hospitality, special situations and resolutions apart from its existing domain of operations.

Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services at Colliers India, said: ''Colliers' Capital Markets is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions with in-depth expertise, and a diverse, experienced team. The Real Estate industry in India is poised for high growth due to structural change, and with our team's ability to think and deliver on innovative ideas, we are playing a constructive role in our work with developers and investors on growth plans, capital solutions, and portfolio management.'' In strong collaboration with other verticals, Colliers' capital market and investment business leverages its sharpened technical and strategic proficiencies to provide holistic real estate solutions that optimises portfolio returns and capital structure of the clients.

Colliers transacted across asset classes including commercial, residential, hospitality, industrial and retail, with commercial and residential being big ticket deals.

A joint development with Bangalore-based real estate developer, Address Maker, for plotted development, financing of an office asset in Bangalore, and financing of a retail asset in NCR was one of the key deals concluded. Further, an NCLT resolution of a Mumbai-based company with assets across cities was transacted. Other deals included partnership of Aswani Promoters with a leading developer for a residential development in Pune, financing for a large credit fund of a residential development in Pune, and financing of city centric development in Mumbai with ICICI Ventures.

''Colliers is committed to addressing the needs of the market and creating solutions that lead to long-term growth of the clients. Institutional investments in Indian realty are steadily increasing and both domestic and global investors are eyeing the Indian market to strengthen their real estate portfolios,'' added Gupta. For more information, please connect with: Media Contact: Sukanya Dasgupta Director & Head, Marketing & Communications| India Sukanya.dasgupta@colliers.com +91-9811867682 About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)