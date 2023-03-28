Science News Roundup: Intriguing moon water source found in glass beads from impacts

Left Menu

Updated: 28-03-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Intriguing moon water source found in glass beads from impacts

Glass beads spawned in violent impacts from space rocks on the lunar surface have been found to have water trapped inside, offering what scientists describe as a potential reservoir of this precious resource for future human activities on the moon. Scientists said on Monday an analysis of lunar soil samples retrieved in 2020 during China's robotic Chang'e-5 mission showed that these spheres of glass - rock melted and cooled - created in the impacts bore within them water molecules formed through the action of the solar wind on the moon's surface.

