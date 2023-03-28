(Updated) Uncrewed Soyuz crew ship departs from space station

The uncrewed Roscosmos Soyuz MS-22 crew ship undocked from the Rassvet Module of the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday and is currently heading toward the Earth.

The spacecraft departed at 5:57 a.m. EDT and is scheduled to make an automated, parachute-assisted landing in Kazakhstan at 7:45 a.m. (5:45 p.m. Kazakhstan time).

The Soyuz MS-22 carried NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to the space station in September 2022. In December 2022, an external coolant leak was detected on the spacecraft, following which a replacement ship, Soyuz MS-23, was launched to the station on February 23 to return the trio back to Earth later this year.

The passengerless Soyuz MS-22 crew ship undocked from the station at 5:57am ET today and will land in Kazakhstan less than two hours later. More... https://t.co/4KiXKE0lSB pic.twitter.com/pYOVGt3qTU — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 28, 2023

Update 1

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan at 7:46 a.m. EDT (5:46 p.m. Kazakhstan time) after undocking from the International Space Station at 5:57 a.m.