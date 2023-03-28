Left Menu

(Updated) Uncrewed Soyuz crew ship departs from space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:50 IST
(Updated) Uncrewed Soyuz crew ship departs from space station
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

The uncrewed Roscosmos Soyuz MS-22 crew ship undocked from the Rassvet Module of the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday and is currently heading toward the Earth.

The spacecraft departed at 5:57 a.m. EDT and is scheduled to make an automated, parachute-assisted landing in Kazakhstan at 7:45 a.m. (5:45 p.m. Kazakhstan time).

The Soyuz MS-22 carried NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to the space station in September 2022. In December 2022, an external coolant leak was detected on the spacecraft, following which a replacement ship, Soyuz MS-23, was launched to the station on February 23 to return the trio back to Earth later this year.

Update 1

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan at 7:46 a.m. EDT (5:46 p.m. Kazakhstan time) after undocking from the International Space Station at 5:57 a.m.

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023