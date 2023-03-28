Left Menu

Over half of buildings in Delhi built in unplanned manner: LG Saxena

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:41 IST
More than half of the buildings in Delhi have been built in an unplanned manner exposing the city to the threat of disasters like earthquake, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of the Aapda Mitra training programme by the IP University, he said the role these volunteers will play during a potential disaster is very important as they would be the first responders.

Their role is not confined to only disasters but they are expected to respond to incidents like road accidents, snatching, eve-teasing etc, the LG said.

''Fifty-sixty per cent of the buildings of Delhi have been constructed in an unplanned manner due to flux of urbanisation, as a result of it, we are running the risk of the big fire, earthquake-like disasters. Seeing these disaster perceptions, the role of Aapda Mitra volunteers is significant," Saxena added.

The LG also inaugurated the newly built 'Atal Incubation Centre' and 'auditorium-cum-placement centre & open air theatre' of the Dwarka campus of the university.

Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) Ashwani Kumar said a total of 1,800 Aapda Mitras are being trained as a part of this drive.

As many as 600 volunteers are being trained by IP University and the rest 1,200 volunteers are being trained by Skill Corporation of India to meet any disaster needs of Delhi.

IP University will train 600 Aapda Mitra volunteers selected by Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The university will conduct this training programme in a phased manner. At first, training programme for 100 such volunteers has been started today.

The duration of this basic intensive training programme is 12 days. The training module for these volunteers has been prepared by the Centre of Excellence in Disaster Management (CEMS) of the University with close coordination with DDMA. The training for the next batch will start after the successful completion of a training programme for the previous batch. The Aapda Mitra programme was launched by the National Disaster Management Authority in May 2016 with a focus on training community volunteers with the skills that they would need to respond to their community's immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster thereby enabling them to undertake basic relief and rescue tasks during emergency situations such as floods, cyclone, earthquake, fire, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

