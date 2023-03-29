Left Menu

Suggest sustainable ways of infrastructure, AP CM to G-20 delegates

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:16 IST
Suggest sustainable ways of infrastructure, AP CM to G-20 delegates
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought suggestions from the participants of the second G-20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Visakhapatnam, to build sustainable basic infrastructure in Jagananna colonies, housing scheme for the poor.

Elaborating on these colonies, Reddy told the G-20 participants that the state government had provided housing sites to 30 lakh poor people where houses are being constructed for 22 lakh people.

He said basic infrastructure works such as drainage, roads, and electricity are ongoing and asked them to discuss ways to make them sustainable for a long time with good quality and less expenditure, said a statement late on Tuesday night.

The theme of the second IWG meeting, held as part of the G20 summit, is 'Financing Cities of Tomorrow- Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable'.

Meanwhile, the CM hosted a state dinner for the delegates, including showcasing cultural programmes depicting the historical significance of the Telugu people.

Programmes included dance and drama, highlighting the southern state’s agricultural and cultural heritage which prospered by the rivers of Godavari, Pennar, Tungabhadra, Vamsadhara, Suvarnamukhi and Krishna.

