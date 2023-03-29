Left Menu

HCC completes sale of Baharampore-Farakka Highways for Rs 1,323 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 12:45 IST
HCC completes sale of Baharampore-Farakka Highways for Rs 1,323 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Wednesday said it has completed sale of Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd for Rs 1,323 crore to Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte Ltd.

HCC in a statement said the group is to receive a total of Rs 941 crore which includes upfront amount of Rs 677 crore and Rs 264 crore payable by the third quarter of 2023-24 in two tranches, contingent on traffic projections.

Additionally, as part of the agreement with Cube, HCC will be entitled to a revenue share from Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd (BFHL) over the entire concession period, which is material in nature, the statement added.

HCC Vice Chairman Arjun Dhawan said the company's concessions portfolio has been a value generator for the group and this asset sale underscores the material liquidity contribution toward its operations and growth.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd were the legal and financial advisors for this transaction, respectively.

BFHL is a special purpose vehicle of HCC Concessions Ltd. It was incorporated on March 11, 2010 for design, build, finance, operate & transfer (DBFOT) toll of the 4-lane highway between Baharampore and Farakka section of NH-12 in West Bengal under National Highway Development Project (NHDP) Phase III.

State-owned NHAI has granted concession period of 25 years (extending to 30 years) to the company and BFHL commenced commercial (toll) operations on May 14, 2014.

Cube is a Singapore-based company investing in road and highway projects, along with select other infrastructure sectors in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023