Left Menu

Ingenuity helicopter preps for 49th flight on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:37 IST
Ingenuity helicopter preps for 49th flight on Mars
Image Credit: Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter, the first aircraft to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet, is gearing up for another flight on the Red Planet.

The tiny helicopter is scheduled to take off no earlier than March 29 and fly for more than 135 seconds, covering a distance of 894 feet (272.5 meters). During its 49th flight on Mars, Ingenuity is also expected to hit a new altitude record of 52.5 feet (16 meters) towards the end.

The primary objective of Ingenuity's upcoming flight will be to reposition the helicopter to a new location and capture images of scientific targets.

Ingenuity arrived at Mars attached to the Perseverance rover's belly on February 18, 2021, with a goal to demonstrate the feasibility of powered flight in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars.

Since its first flight on April 19, 2021, the rotorcraft has performed a series of increasingly complex flights, demonstrating its ability to fly in the thin Martian atmosphere and providing valuable data to further refine and improve the design of future helicopters to Mars and beyond.

The helicopter's aerial perspective helps the rover's science team determine their exploration priorities on the Martian surface. The high-resolution images and videos captured by the aircraft can also provide rover planners with detailed information about the terrain ahead, helping them to avoid obstacles and plan the rover's route more efficiently.

The aircraft's success has opened up new possibilities for future missions that could utilize aerial vehicles to explore Mars and other planets

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023