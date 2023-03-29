Ingenuity helicopter preps for 49th flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter, the first aircraft to make a powered, controlled flight on another planet, is gearing up for another flight on the Red Planet.

The tiny helicopter is scheduled to take off no earlier than March 29 and fly for more than 135 seconds, covering a distance of 894 feet (272.5 meters). During its 49th flight on Mars, Ingenuity is also expected to hit a new altitude record of 52.5 feet (16 meters) towards the end.

The primary objective of Ingenuity's upcoming flight will be to reposition the helicopter to a new location and capture images of scientific targets.

The #MarsHelicopter is preparing for Flight 49, which will be no earlier than March 29. It’s expected to fly for more than 135 seconds, travel 894 ft (272.5 meters), and possibly hit a new altitude record of 52.5 ft (16 meters) toward the end of its flight https://t.co/ApwxA7bLKp pic.twitter.com/Q8pH26XNrb — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) March 28, 2023

Ingenuity arrived at Mars attached to the Perseverance rover's belly on February 18, 2021, with a goal to demonstrate the feasibility of powered flight in the extremely thin atmosphere of Mars.

Since its first flight on April 19, 2021, the rotorcraft has performed a series of increasingly complex flights, demonstrating its ability to fly in the thin Martian atmosphere and providing valuable data to further refine and improve the design of future helicopters to Mars and beyond.

The helicopter's aerial perspective helps the rover's science team determine their exploration priorities on the Martian surface. The high-resolution images and videos captured by the aircraft can also provide rover planners with detailed information about the terrain ahead, helping them to avoid obstacles and plan the rover's route more efficiently.

The aircraft's success has opened up new possibilities for future missions that could utilize aerial vehicles to explore Mars and other planets