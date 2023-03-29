Heavy rain, hailstorm in coastal Odisha under impact of Nor’wester: IMD

Coastal districts of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorm under the impact of Nor'wester from Wednesday, IMD said. The India Meteorological Department has issued warning of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by heavy rain for several districts of the state till March 31. Regional Director Bhubaneswar MeT Office Habibur Rahman Biswas told PTI that in last 24 hours several coastal Odisha districts and interiors districts of Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri received heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Padia in Malkangiri district received 47.0 mm, Korei in Jajpur 36 mm and Bhubaneswar 8.8 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

The warning issued for April 1 said heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm) likely at one or two places in districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack and Dhenkanal. Fairly widespread thunderstorm with rain very and thunderstorms with lightning, isolated hail, heavy rain and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely in some districts on March 31, stated the MeT bulletin.

Meanwhile, Collectors of different districts have been advised to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality. ''People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and take safe shelter during thunderstorms to protect themselves from lightning,'' a release from the Special Relief Commisioner's office said.

