Left Menu

Emerald Haven Realty signs term sheet pact with HDFC Capital Affordable RE Fund-3

Realty major Emerald Haven Realty Ltd TVS Emerald has signed a term sheet agreement with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-3, the city based company said on Wednesday. HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd managing director and CEO Vipul Roongta said, through our platform TVS Emerald, we will continue our focus on meeting the increasing demand for high-quality plotted developments at affordable prices.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 17:06 IST
Emerald Haven Realty signs term sheet pact with HDFC Capital Affordable RE Fund-3
  • Country:
  • India

Realty major Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald) has signed a term sheet agreement with HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-3, the city based company said on Wednesday. The two companies have come together to create Rs 1,000 crore platform for plotted development projects across Chennai and Bengaluru markets. TVS Emerald, an associate of TVS Motor company, is engaged in the business of developing sustainable residential projects and self-sustaining communities with presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-3 is acting through its investment manager HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd. ''TVS Emerald has been developing and delivering state-of-the-art projects in Chennai for close to 10 years and has entered the Bengaluru market with the recent launch of TVS Emerald Jardin and several new land acquistions. This is a strategic tie-up to grow our plotted development portfolio in the South markets,'' Emerald Haven Realty Ltd president and CEO Sriram Iyer said. HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd managing director and CEO Vipul Roongta said, ''through our platform TVS Emerald, we will continue our focus on meeting the increasing demand for high-quality plotted developments at affordable prices.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023