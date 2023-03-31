Under-construction bridge collapses in Himachal's Hamirpur, no casualties

Left Menu

The bridge ostensibly collapsed a few hours after the shuttering of one of the slabs was removed, the officials added.The 75-metre-long bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore.Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Anil Kumar said technical deficiencies were discovered during inspection of the bridge by senior officials and the contractor was directed to rectify those.Vijay Chowdhary, the departments superintendent engineer in the district, said a report had been sought from the executive engineer and added that he would visit the spot again.The work was allotted in 2020 and construction began in 2021.

An under-construction bridge collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district but no one was injured, officials said on Friday.

The construction workers were not present at the site when the bridge collapsed on Thursday night, they said.

The workers had laid three slabs of the bridge on the Kot-Jahoo Road. The bridge ostensibly collapsed a few hours after the shuttering of one of the slabs was removed, the officials added.

The 75-metre-long bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore.

Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Anil Kumar said technical deficiencies were discovered during inspection of the bridge by senior officials and the contractor was directed to rectify those.

Vijay Chowdhary, the department's superintendent engineer in the district, said a report had been sought from the executive engineer and added that he would visit the spot again.

The work was allotted in 2020 and construction began in 2021. The government has already paid 35 per cent of the total cost to the contractor.

Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Jitendra Sanjata said PWD officials had inspected the bridge four days ago and found some flaws.

The contractor has demolished the structure to remove the deficiencies and the bridge would be constructed afresh, he added.

