Munich Re withdraws from industry climate alliance
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:53 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German insurer Munich Re said on Friday that it was withdrawing from an industry-wide alliance of insurers focused on reducing carbon emissions.
Munich Re said it would exit the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance to avoid antitrust risks but that it was sticking to its own climate targets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement