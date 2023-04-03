Seven trapped in elevator at Bombay HC building, rescued

Seven people were trapped in an elevator in the Bombay High Court building here on Monday, a fire brigade official said. The fire brigade received an alert about people being trapped in one of the elevators in the high court premises around 4.30 pm, he said.

However, staff from the lift maintenance company managed to rescue all the seven people within 15-20 minutes, the official said.

