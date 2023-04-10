Pedestrian hit, killed by commuter train in Denver

A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department. The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson. The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

The collision, which occurred in a neighbourhood northeast of downtown Denver, caused delays on local transportation.

