Pedestrian hit, killed by commuter train in Denver

A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department. The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson. The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 10-04-2023 02:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 02:19 IST
A pedestrian was a hit and killed by a commuter train in Denver on Sunday, according to Denver Police Department. The police are investigating the death and are trying to determine if it was criminal or not, according to a department spokesperson. The department declined to provide further information until the investigation is complete. The identify of the deceased has not yet been released.

The collision, which occurred in a neighbourhood northeast of downtown Denver, caused delays on local transportation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

