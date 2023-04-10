Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Video Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX often shares awe-inspiring views of Earth from space. On Monday, April 10, the company shared incredible footage from Falcon 9's second stage as it soared through space during the recent launch of the Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite.

The 2:20-minute clip showcases the stunning beauty of the Blue Planet - the vast expanse of the Earth's surface, the swirling clouds, and the deep blue ocean - from thousands of miles away.

The Intelsat IS-40e mission launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, on April 7. The satellite also hosted NASA's TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution) instrument - the first space-based instrument to make hourly daytime observations of air quality over North America.