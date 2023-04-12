Left Menu

Webb revisits Hubble Ultra Deep Field; captures nearly 10,000 galaxies in just 20 hours

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-04-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:27 IST
Webb revisits Hubble Ultra Deep Field; captures nearly 10,000 galaxies in just 20 hours
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph DePasquale, Christina Williams (STScI).

The Hubble Ultra Deep Field - a view of nearly 10,000 galaxies - is one of the most iconic images ever taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. In October 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope revisited the same field for the first time and captured it in just 20 hours - an incredible feat considering that the Hubble took over 11.3 days to achieve the same result. Additionally, Webb's advanced capabilities enabled it to capture the same field in much higher resolution than the Hubble telescope. 

The Webb image has observed the Hubble Ultra Deep Field at depths comparable to the Hubble, revealing galaxies of similar faintness, in just one-tenth of the observing time.

The image was taken using Webb's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) - one of the key scientific instruments aboard the telescope. NIRCam is designed to acquire some of the deepest near-infrared images ever obtained.

"We proposed to image the Ultra Deep Field using some of Webb's NIRCam's medium-band image filters, which allowed us to take images of spectral features more accurately than we could with broadband filters because medium-band filters span a shorter wavelength range. This gives us more sensitivity in measuring colors, which helps us understand the history of star formation and ionization properties of galaxies during the first billion years of the universe, like in the Reionization Era," said Christina Williams, an assistant astronomer at the National Optical Infrared Astronomy Research Lab (NOIRLab) in Tucson, Arizona.

The James Webb Space Telescope's sensitivity is allowing astronomers to study the earliest galaxies in the universe in unprecedented detail and better understand star formation and other galactic properties in the early universe.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023