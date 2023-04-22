Left Menu

Rare big tornado near Myanmar capital kills 8

A tornado that tore through two villages in central Myanmar near the capital Naypyitaw killed eight people and destroyed more than 200 houses, a rescue worker said Saturday.The tornado hit Aung Myin Kone and Tadau villages on Naypyitaws southern outskirts at around 610 p.m. on Friday, Thet Paing Soe, a leading member of the Doh Lewe charity organisation, told The Associated Press.He said local charity organisations had transported 128 people to hospitals, and 232 houses in the two villages were destroyed.The tornado blew for approximately 40 minutes.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 22-04-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 18:24 IST
Rare big tornado near Myanmar capital kills 8
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A tornado that tore through two villages in central Myanmar near the capital Naypyitaw killed eight people and destroyed more than 200 houses, a rescue worker said Saturday.

The tornado hit Aung Myin Kone and Tadau villages on Naypyitaw's southern outskirts at around 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Thet Paing Soe, a leading member of the Doh Lewe charity organisation, told The Associated Press.

He said local charity organisations had transported 128 people to hospitals, and 232 houses in the two villages were destroyed.

“The tornado blew for approximately 40 minutes. Almost all the houses in the villages are quite badly damaged. The restoration will take months,” Thet Paing Soe said.

Major tornadoes are rare in Myanmar.

However, tornadoes of a size that rarely cause death and serious damage often occur in the summer and pre-monsoon periods when the temperature rises, said Kyaw Moe Oo, a director-general at the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

“During this period, there are frequent tornadoes in the lower parts of Myanmar, but there are few casualties. These kinds of fatalities in central Myanmar are rare,” he told AP.

Myanmar experiences extreme weather virtually every year during monsoon season. In 2008, Cyclone Nargis killed more than 138,000 people.

State-run MRTV television reported that Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military-installed government, visited the disaster area on Saturday and provided aid to the residents. The report said that two Buddhist monasteries and a small clinic were among the structures destroyed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023