Left Menu

IRCTC Lucknow office launches Ayodhya-Angkor Wat tour package

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 20:48 IST
IRCTC Lucknow office launches Ayodhya-Angkor Wat tour package
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow office of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package from Ayodhya to Cambodia's Angkor Wat, in which passengers will be taken to Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

IRCTC Chief Regional Manager Ajit Kumar Sinha said the package will be of nine nights and 10 days, and will cover the Indo-China region of South East Asia, including four major cities of Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Sinha added that this yatra will start from May 19 and end on May 28.

This tour will provide an opportunity to see the ancient Indian cultural connection in South East Asia, he said.

''The places of visit have religious and historical value, natural beauty along with a cruise ride in Hanoi,'' Sinha said, adding that more information was available on the IRCTC website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023