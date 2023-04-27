NASA's Curiosity rover spots strange shark teeth-like rock on Mars | See pics

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover spotted this strange rock on Mars that looks like shark teeth at first glance. The rock was formed when groundwater flowed on the Red Planet and carried minerals that gradually hardened the rock in some areas more than others. Over time, the rock was exposed to the harsh Martian winds and got eroded, leaving behind these unusual shapes.

This is not the first time such odd formations have been observed by the Curiosity rover. In May 2022, the rover captured images of finger-like rocks on Mount Sharp - a 3-mile-tall (5-kilometre-tall) mountain that was once laced with lakes and streams - which were also the result of erosion from ancient groundwater and winds.

The unique shapes of these Martian rocks are not only fascinating to look at, but they also provide valuable insights into the geological history of Mars. By studying the composition and structure of the rocks, scientists can learn more about the conditions that existed on the planet millions of years ago.

I spy with my Mastcam ... shark teeth??Well, not exactly.When ancient groundwater flowed here on Mars, it carried minerals that hardened the rock in some places more than others. Winds later eroded the rock, leaving behind these funky shapes. pic.twitter.com/BhLBdSq5RD — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) April 25, 2023

The Curiosity rover has been exploring Mars since 2012 and has made several remarkable discoveries during its mission. The mission's key goal is to assess whether Mars was ever able to support microbial life.

The mission has found many fascinating clues about Mars' watery past. The rover recently found rippled rock textures preserved in a region called the "Marker Band" - the clearest evidence the rover has seen of water and waves from the planet's ancient past. According to the researchers, billions of years ago, waves on the surface of a shallow lake stirred up sediment at the lake bottom, over time creating rippled textures left in the rock.