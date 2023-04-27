Left Menu

NASA's Curiosity rover spots strange shark teeth-like rock on Mars | See pics

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-04-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 11:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MarsCuriosity)

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover spotted this strange rock on Mars that looks like shark teeth at first glance. The rock was formed when groundwater flowed on the Red Planet and carried minerals that gradually hardened the rock in some areas more than others. Over time, the rock was exposed to the harsh Martian winds and got eroded, leaving behind these unusual shapes.

This is not the first time such odd formations have been observed by the Curiosity rover. In May 2022, the rover captured images of finger-like rocks on Mount Sharp - a 3-mile-tall (5-kilometre-tall) mountain that was once laced with lakes and streams - which were also the result of erosion from ancient groundwater and winds. 

The unique shapes of these Martian rocks are not only fascinating to look at, but they also provide valuable insights into the geological history of Mars. By studying the composition and structure of the rocks, scientists can learn more about the conditions that existed on the planet millions of years ago.

The Curiosity rover has been exploring Mars since 2012 and has made several remarkable discoveries during its mission. The mission's key goal is to assess whether Mars was ever able to support microbial life.

The mission has found many fascinating clues about Mars' watery past. The rover recently found rippled rock textures preserved in a region called the "Marker Band" - the clearest evidence the rover has seen of water and waves from the planet's ancient past. According to the researchers, billions of years ago, waves on the surface of a shallow lake stirred up sediment at the lake bottom, over time creating rippled textures left in the rock.

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

