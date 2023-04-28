Left Menu

Texmaco builds country's largest spillway radial gates for Subansiri hydropower project

City-based Texmaco Rail Engineering Limited on Friday said it has completed the largest spillway radial gates in the country for the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project. These radial gates are one of the countrys largest spillway radial gates in terms of hydraulic capacity, size, and weight, Indrajit Mookherjee, Vice Chairman of Texmaco Rail Engineering Limited, said.

Texmaco builds country's largest spillway radial gates for Subansiri hydropower project

City-based Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited on Friday said it has completed the largest spillway radial gates in the country for the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project. The company won a Rs 350 crore contract for the project, which is located on the Subansiri River serving as the border between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The power generation project consists of eight units, each with a capacity of 250 MW, and is scheduled to be commissioned in two phases. The first unit, with a capacity of 250 MW, is expected to be commissioned later this year.

''We are proud to have commissioned a part of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, which marks an important milestone and showcases our engineering capabilities. The three high-head submerged Radial Gate was made operational in April. "These radial gates are one of the country's largest spillway radial gates in terms of hydraulic capacity, size, and weight,'' Indrajit Mookherjee, Vice Chairman of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, said.

