Left Menu

Heat waves forecast for 11 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9 Tuesday, said the Met department in a statement today.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 17:58 IST
Heat waves forecast for 11 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves in 11 mandals in the State on Monday.

Heat waves are expected to hit four mandals each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli districts, two in Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam, said APSDMA in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Met department observed that the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal lay over that area and adjoining South Andaman Sea, extending up to up to middle tropospheric level.

''Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region on May 8 (Monday). It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9 (Tuesday),” said the Met department in a statement today. Further, the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea.

However, the Met department noted that the southern state will not have heavy rainfall or get impacted as the cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal sea, Andaman Sea and move during the next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023