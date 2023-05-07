Heat waves forecast for 11 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves in 11 mandals in the State on Monday.

Heat waves are expected to hit four mandals each in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalli districts, two in Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam, said APSDMA in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Met department observed that the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal lay over that area and adjoining South Andaman Sea, extending up to up to middle tropospheric level.

''Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region on May 8 (Monday). It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9 (Tuesday),” said the Met department in a statement today. Further, the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea.

However, the Met department noted that the southern state will not have heavy rainfall or get impacted as the cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal sea, Andaman Sea and move during the next week.

