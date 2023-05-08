First Person: Caught in the crossfire in Sudan
08-05-2023
AP source: American troops are evacuating US embassy staff from Sudan as fighting persists in the capital Khartoum, reports AP.
U.S. military evacuated U.S. personnel from embassy in Khartoum -Biden
U.S. temporarily suspends operations at embassy in Khartoum amid fighting -Blinken
A journey across Sudan's capital Khartoum, a city transformed by war
Security situation continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various places in Sudanese capital Khartoum: MEA.