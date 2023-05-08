Maha: More than 600 RSS volunteers participate in 25-day training programme in Nagpur

As many as 682 Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) volunteers from across India are participating in a special 25-day training programme, which began at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir here in Maharashtra on Monday.

The Smruti Mandir is a memorial located in the Reshimbagh area dedicated to K B Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, who were the first two Sarsanghchalaks of the RSS.

Addressing the volunteers at 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsha', the Sangh's All India joint general secretary Ramdatta said training plays a very important part in the working of the organisation.

''The feeling of joy even in times of suffering is called sadhana and the Sangh Shiksha training is that sadhana. The way a farmer sows seeds, the same way the seeds of 'sanskar' (values) are sown in the swayamsevaks during a Sangh Shiksha Varg,'' he said. Swayamsevaks should not only discuss questions before society, but they should also try to find solutions to these questions, he said.

He further said that as the RSS will soon turn 100, trainees must think about their role in the expansion of the Sangh.

The 25-day annual training programme will conclude on June 1.

