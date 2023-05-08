Delhi's maximum temperature settles two notches below average

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pleasant morning gave way to a sultry afternoon on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling two notches below normal at 37.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the season's average. Trace rain was recorded in the early hours of the day. The humidity levels oscillated between 40 per cent and 96 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for Tuesday with strong surface winds during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 131.

The air quality of neighbouring areas Noida (122), Gurugram (164), Faridabad (122), Greater Noida (158) also stood in the 'moderate' category. In Ghaziabad, the air quality was in the 'satisfactory' zone with a reading of 92.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday and Wednesday before deteriorating to 'poor' on Thursday.

