Heat waves forecast for 11 mandals in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:08 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday forecast heat waves for 11 mandals across the state on Tuesday.

Heat waves are expected to hit two mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, four each in Anakapalli and Kakinada and one in Parvathipuram Manyam, APSDMA said in a statement on Monday.

Though it predicted heat waves for 11 mandals on Monday, only Anakapalli registered those conditions. However, several places did suffer summer heat as the rains have subsided in most places.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

