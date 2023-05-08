Left Menu

Fire at multi-storey residential tower in Ahmedabad; 25 rescued, none hurt

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Around 25 people were rescued from a multi-storey residential building in Ahmedabad where a fire broke out in an apartment on Monday evening, an officer said.

Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) personnel swung into action and safely brought down the residents from top floors of the building, he said.

While the blaze destroyed furniture and other household items in the apartment situated on the third floor of 'Dhananjay Towers' in the Satellite area of the city, no one was injured as the house was locked and flames were doused in time, said fire officer Mithun Mistry.

At around 6:50 pm, the AFES control room received a call that flames were coming out from the gallery of an apartment situated on the third floor of Dhananjay Towers, said Mistry.

''After reaching the spot, our firemen doused the flames by spraying water from outside. Since the family residing in the apartment had gone out of the city, we entered the house after breaking its door to control the fire completely. Since smoke and heat went up to the seventh floor, our personnel helped nearly 25 residents of top floors to climb down safely using stairs,'' he said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the officer said.

