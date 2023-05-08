Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:48 IST
HP: 14 roads, including 2 national highways, closed for traffic after heavy snowfall; commuters evacuated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Total 14 roads, including two national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following heavy snowfall in its different parts, an official said on Monday.

The roads include stretches between the North portal of Atal Tunnel to Darcha (National Highway 3), Darcha to Shinkula to Zanksar, Koksar to Losar (National Highway 5) and Tandi to Kadhu Nullah.

Of the closed 14 roads, six are in Lahaul and Spiti district, four in Kullu and the rest in the other parts of the state, according to the emergency operation centre.

About 500 vehicles were struck near the north portal of the Atal tunnel situated at Rohtang Pass in Manali. While more than 300 of the struck vehicles have been moved to a safer region, the rest continue to ply on the snowy stretch. They, too, will be moved by late night.

The police are supervising the rescue operation and have advised the commuters not to apply breaks, asking them to move at a snail's pace in first gear to avoid skidding.

According to the weather department, while Gondla and Keylong received 9.2 and 4 cm of snowfall, respectively, Lahaul Spiti along with some other places received 5 to 10 cm of snow, making the roads slippery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

