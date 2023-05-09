Left Menu

Fire at Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment, no one injured

A fire broke out at the Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area in the southwestern part of the city in the early hours of Tuesday but no one was injured in the incident, officials said. A fire in Base hospital, Cantt, was received...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 10:34 IST
Fire at Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment, no one injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area in the southwestern part of the city in the early hours of Tuesday but no one was injured in the incident, officials said. According to fire officials, the information about the fire was received around 3.50 am following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire, which had spread in the operation theatre, intense care unit (ICU) and store room, was brought under control around 5.30 am, they said. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, in a tweet, said, ''Most dreaded things for firemen in fire incidents are cylinder blasts. But team DFS has always taken risks to protect the lives and property of the citizens of Delhi. A fire in Base hospital, Cantt, was received... team fought in presence of cylinder.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023