Delhi records max temp of 37.2 deg C

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal on Tuesday.

The relative humidity in the evening stood at 31 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

People in the national capital experienced a pleasant morning on Tuesday and the minimum temperature had settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The IMD had forecast strong surface winds during the day. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 200 at 9 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)