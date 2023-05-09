Central Advisory Council calls for early redressal of legacy real estate stalled project issue

The Central Advisory Council on Tuesday expressed hope that the Amitabh Kant-led committee will soon resolve the issue of legacy real estate stalled projects, resulting in the handover of dwelling units to home buyers. The committee, which was constituted on March 31, has to submit its report within six months from the date of its first meeting. The panel was set up to examine all issues related to legacy stalled projects and suggest ways to complete them in a time-bound manner. Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Central Advisory Council (CAC), Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged the delay in implementing orders of real estate regulatory authorities in some states. ''I am sorry to say that although RERA (regulatory authorities) can take decisions, the final implementation comes down to the level of district magistrates (DMs) or deputy collectors. The fact is the DMs look into these issues along with other work assigned to them, but the good news is that we are pushing them...'' he said. He said his ministry has decided that if necessary, it will write to chief secretaries seeking their intervention in this.

Responding to the comment of a senior officer of the consumer affairs department that 10 per cent of the grievances continue to be pertaining to the real estate sector, Puri said if consumer fora would have been effective, we would not have needed the RERA. ''Prior to RERA, you had a consumer redressal mechanism. If I were the affected party, I would also go for forum shopping. I would go here, there and then the court... If consumer (fora) would have been that effective, we would not have needed RERA,'' he added.

Talking about grievances of home buyers, the minister said, ''We have to be cautious that if this is not done, a lot of people who need redressal of grievances will take those grievances to consumer courts and so on... that is the normal tendency.'' He also gave an example of a Hollywood movie where people set up their private courts in view of huge pendency of cases in other courts.

''I want to be very clear that we all need to be sure that our decision-making is fair...'' he said. Later in a statement, the ministry said, the enactment of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) marked the beginning of a new era in the real estate sector as a step towards reforming the sector, encouraging greater transparency, citizen centricity, accountability, and financial discipline, thus empowering the home buyers.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is committed to protect the rights and interests of home buyers, it stated.

