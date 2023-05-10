Haryana cabinet nod for amendment in policy for grant of licences to develop industrial colony

The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval for amending a policy pertaining to the grant of licences for the development of an industrial colony in an industrial or agricultural zone.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, according to an official statement issued here.

The need for the amendment arose as currently, there is a provision to provide 10 per cent of the area of affordable industrial housing component for community facilities under the Enterprises Promotion Policy 2015, it said.

However, this facility is required to be constructed by the coloniser. Now, with the amendment, a developer can get the community sites developed by a third party, it said.

It was found that hospitals and schools need specialised agencies for designing and development, the statement issued after the meeting on Tuesday evening said.

Besides this, various planning parameters have been prescribed against ''colony area slabs'', it said.

The ''colony area slabs'' have been reduced in view of the difficulty to accumulate large chunks of land for the development of industrial colonies due to progressive increases in the prices of land.

In the last decade, there have been only two instances of industrial colonies getting licensed and developed for an area of more than 200 acres, it said.

The present amendment intends to promote the viability and sustainability of industrial colonies.

