Left Menu

ESAF Small Finance Bank FY23 net profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 302 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:07 IST
ESAF Small Finance Bank FY23 net profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 302 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

ESAF Small Finance Bank posted an over four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 302.33 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023.

The bank had earned a profit of Rs 54.73 crore a year ago.

Total business (including advances under collection management) increased by 23.22 per cent to Rs 30,996.89 crore, compared to Rs 25,155.76 crore in the preceding year, ESAF Small Finance Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deposits increased 14.44 per cent from Rs 12,815.07 crore to Rs 14,665.63 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023. Gross Advances increased 16.38 per cent from Rs 12,130.64 crore to Rs 14,118.13 crore as of March 31, 2023.

The operating profit for the fiscal year increased by 81.70 per cent to Rs 893.71 crore from Rs 491.85 crore.

The Net Interest Income improved 60.08 per cent to Rs 1,836.34 crore.

Total CASA rose 7.18 per cent to Rs 3,137.45 crore from Rs 2,927.40 crore.

The net profit for the quarter was Rs 101.38 crore as against Rs 37.41 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous year.

ESAF Small Finance Bank managing director K Paul Thomas said, ''the soaring profit stands testimony to the opportunities in front while being steadfast in our commitment to sustainability.'' As the bank expand footprints across India, he said, it will continue to ensure inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

Gross NPA and Net NPA stands reduced to 2.49 per cent and 1.13 per cent from 7.83 per cent and 3.92 per cent, respectively, during FY23.

Capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.83 per cent as on March 31, 2023 as against the minimum requirement of 15 per cent and Earnings per share improved from Rs 1.22 to Rs 6.73.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023