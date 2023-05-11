5.4 magnitude earthquake near Tokyo causes minor injuries, damage
An earthquake shook Japan's capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas on Thursday, injuring several people and causing minor damage, officials and media said.
The quake had a 5.4 magnitude and its epicenter was in Chiba prefecture, southeast of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued.
Four people were hurt, including a man who was hit by a falling ceiling light, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency, and some rail service was cancelled or delayed.
Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone nations, and a massive 2011 quake and subsequent tsunami killed thousands and caused a cataclysmic meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
