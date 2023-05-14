Left Menu

Study reveals human eyes play 'tricks' on minds

According to a new study, the human visual system can 'trick' the brain into generating incorrect assumptions about the size of objects in their environment.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 11:15 IST
Study reveals human eyes play 'tricks' on minds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

According to a new study, the human visual system can 'trick' the brain into generating incorrect assumptions about the size of objects in their environment. The research is published in the journal PLoS ONE.

The research findings could have implications for many aspects of everyday life, such as driving, how eye witness accounts are treated in the criminal justice system, and security issues, such as drone sightings. The research team from the University of York and Aston University presented participants with photographs of full-scale railway scenes, which had the upper and lower parts of the image blurred, as well photographs of small-scale models of railways that were not blurred.

Participants were asked to compare each image and decide which was the 'real' full-scale railway scene. The results were that participants perceived that the blurred real trains were smaller than the models. Dr Daniel Baker, from the University of York's Department of Psychology, said: "In order for us to determine the real size of objects that we see around us, our visual system needs to estimate the distance to the object.

"To arrive at an understanding of absolute size it can take into account the parts of the image that are blurred out - a bit like the out-of-focus areas that a camera produces - which involves a bit of complicated mathematics to give the brain the knowledge of spatial scale. "This new study, however, shows that we can be fooled in our estimates of object size. Photographers take advantage of this using a technique called 'tilt-shift miniaturisation', that can make life-size objects appear to be scale models."

The findings demonstrate that the human visual system is highly flexible - sometimes capable of accurate perception of size by exploiting what is known as 'defocus blur', but at other times subject to other influences and failing to make sense of real-world object size. Professor Tim Meese, from Aston University, said: "Our results indicate that human vision can exploit defocus blur to infer perceptual scale but that it does this crudely.

"Overall, our findings provide new insights into the computational mechanisms used by the human brain in perceptual judgments about the relation between ourselves and the external world." 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023