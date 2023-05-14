LG Sinha reviews construction of PM package employees' accommodation in J-K’s Zewan
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday conducted an on-site inspection to review the ongoing construction work on transit accommodations for PM package employees at Zewan in the outskirts of the city.
Sinha reviewed the progress of works being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the project, an official spokesman said here.
The housing colony at Zewan will have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units, he said. In April, Sinha inaugurated newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM package employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian.
