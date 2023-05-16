Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp launches OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:22 IST
Hero MotoCorp launches OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has launched an all-new version XPulse 200 4V, which conforms to the stricter emission norms, with price starting at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 200-cc adventure bike comes with On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II) and E20 compliant engine. The two trims are priced at Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh respectively.

The OBD-II, a self-diagnostics system, helps in detecting any errors or malfunctions in the vehicle, and brings it to the user's attention, via a malfunction indicator light.

''The introduction of the E20 and OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V is a strong reiteration of our focus on the premium segment, in a sustainable manner,'' Hero MotoCorp Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

