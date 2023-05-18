Left Menu

Maha: Tigress gives birth to 4 cubs in Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve

The management also requires to make efforts to prevent any man-made threat for the felines.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:52 IST
Maha: Tigress gives birth to 4 cubs in Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve
  • Country:
  • India

Wildlife lovers have reasons to cheer as a tigress has given birth to four cubs in the Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra's Gondia district, officials said.

Besides, two more tigresses from the Bramhapuri range (in Chandrapur district) are expected to be released in the NNTR soon, they said.

Of late, tigress T-4 has been seen moving around with four cubs born in a single litter, NNTR's field director Jayarame Gowda R said.

It is a good sign as the tiger population in the reserve will go up further, he said.

The cubs are believed to be four to five months old, an official said.

Currently, the NNTR has 12 to 17 tigers, as per the recent All India Tiger Estimation report. The forest department has also brought two tigresses from the Bramhapuri range and they would be released in the NNTR soon, the official said.

With the sighting of T-4 with four cubs and translocation of two big cats on cards, there would be new challenges before the NNTR management, honorary wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar said.

The authorities have to ensure protection of the cubs and also regularly monitor movement of the two new felines to be released in the reserve, he said.

''There may be some conflict situation and natural threats. The management also requires to make efforts to prevent any man-made threat for the felines. It would also have to be ensured that the tigers stay inside the core areas and do not move out often," Bahekar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023