Left Menu

Maha: Rs 51 cr skywalk proposed for Renuka Devi Temple in Nanded; Gadkari to lay foundation stone

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 17:11 IST
Maha: Rs 51 cr skywalk proposed for Renuka Devi Temple in Nanded; Gadkari to lay foundation stone
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of a Rs 51.03 crore skywalk facility for devotees of the renowned Renuka Devi Temple in Mahur in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Saturday, an official said.

The temple, some 280 kilometres from here, is located on the top of a hill and devotees currently have to climb several steps, he said.

''The skywalk will be 70 metres long, 15 metres wide and will have a lift capable of carrying 80 persons at a time. A total of 32 shops too will be constructed as part of this work. The project will cost Rs 51.03 crore and will be completed in 18 months,'' the official said.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways will visit the temple and also see a presentation of a proposed forest rest house in Mahurgad during his tour here, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023