Rain lashes parts of Himachal Pradesh, snowfall likely

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:25 IST
Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours, the weather office said on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a wet spell till May 22 (Monday), during which isolated places in mid hills are likely to receive light rainfall and the higher reaches could witness moderate rain and snowfall on May 19, 20 and 22.

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state on May 22.

Anticipating damage to standing crops, fruit-bearing plants, and seedlings, the IMD has advised farmers to make adequate arrangements and reschedule the spraying of insecticides.

Several routes in Lahaul and Spiti districts have been blocked as roads have turned slippery owing to the recent snowfall in the region, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

