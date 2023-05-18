Very light rainfall, thundershowers expected at few places in Delhi

Partly cloudy skies with very light rainfall and thundershowers are expected at a few places in the national capital towards Thursday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the maximum temperature in the city settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the minimum was recorded at 21.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, it said.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday stood at 149, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 49 per cent, the IMD said in its bulletin.

