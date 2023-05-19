Left Menu

Nexus Select Trust REIT shares debut 3 pc higher

Shares of Nexus Select Trust, the first REIT backed by rent-yielding retail real estate assets, listed with a gain of 3 per cent against the issue price of Rs 100 per unit on Friday.The stock made its debut at Rs 102.27, up 2.27 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 11:07 IST
Nexus Select Trust REIT shares debut 3 pc higher
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Nexus Select Trust, the first REIT backed by rent-yielding retail real estate assets, listed with a gain of 3 per cent against the issue price of Rs 100 per unit on Friday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 102.27, up 2.27 per cent on the BSE. It further climbed 4.9 per cent to Rs 104.90.

At the NSE, it started the trade at Rs 103, up 3 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nexus Select Trust was subscribed 5.45 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday last week.

The Rs 3,200-crore share sale had a price band of Rs 95-100 per unit.

The Real Estate Investment Trust is sponsored by Blackstone.

Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of 17 operational shopping malls, including Delhi's premium Select City Walk, across 14 major cities covering a 9.8 million square feet area. It operates two hotels with 354 keys and also office spaces as part of mixed-use development.

There are three listed REITs -- Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust -- on the Indian stock exchanges but all of them are backed by leased office assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023