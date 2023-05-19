Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Ministry of Earth Sciences

The Minister said, he will see that each decision of the Ministry will have some bearing on common man, as he always believed in making things simple and accessible.

The Minister also added that since his school days, he had a deep interest in Google Earth, Climatology, Oceanography and Cartography and he will enjoy working in his new Avtar. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)
Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju took charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences this morning and thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for assigning a very important Ministry to him which he says, will play a very important role in the 2047 Vision of a Developed India.

Speaking to media after taking charge, Shri Rijiju said, his priority will be to execute the Deep Ocean Mission, a flagship scheme of Prime Minister for exploration of polymetallic nodules containing rich minerals.

The Minister said, he will see that each decision of the Ministry will have some bearing on common man, as he always believed in making things simple and accessible.

Shri Rijiju also presided over a brief presentation by Senior officials of the Ministry including IMD and announced that in coming days, he will work out to Re-calibrate the entire “Weather Forecast System”.

The Minister also added that since his school days, he had a deep interest in Google Earth, Climatology, Oceanography and Cartography and he will enjoy working in his new Avtar.

