Loan Against Property on Bajaj Markets: Choose from 6 Partners

India Individuals can now browse, compare and choose Loan Against Property from 6 lending partners on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. With a loan amount ranging from Rs. 2 Lakhs to Rs. 15 Crores, individuals can also enjoy Loan Against Property interest rates starting from 9.25% per annum.

Here’s an overview of the Loan Against Property options available on Bajaj Markets. Lending Partner Quantum of Loan Loan Tenure Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Up to Rs. 1 Crore Up to 20 years PNB Housing Finance Limited Up to Rs. 15 Crores Up to 25 years Home First Finance Company Up to Rs. 40 Lakhs Up to 20 years ICICI Bank Up to Rs. 5 Crores Up to 15 years LIC Housing Finance Up to Rs. 15 Crores Up to 15 years Shubham Housing Finance Up to Rs. 20 Lakhs Up to 15 years Shriram Housing Finance Up to Rs. 10 Crores Up to 25 years Disclaimer: The details mentioned above are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.

The benefits of applying for a Loan Against Property on Bajaj Markets include: • Completely online process, ensuring hassle-free loan processing • Access to personalised offers, allowing applicants to get affordable deals with minimal documentation The Bajaj Markets platform makes it easier for one to find and avail financial services from leading lenders. From loans to investments, and more, one can get started by visiting the official website or by downloading the app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)