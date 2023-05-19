Left Menu

Greenpeace Russia says it will close after 'undesirable' designation

The Russian arm of environmental campaign group Greenpeace said on Friday it would shut down after the Prosecutor General designated it an "undesirable organisation", a label that effectively criminalises the group in Russia. In a statement posted on Telegram, Greenpeace Russia said: "We express our categorical disagreement with the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office. Therefore, the Russian branch of Greenpeace is forced to close."

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 21:35 IST
The Russian arm of environmental campaign group Greenpeace said on Friday it would shut down after the Prosecutor General designated it an "undesirable organisation", a label that effectively criminalises the group in Russia.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Greenpeace Russia said: "We express our categorical disagreement with the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office. This decision makes it illegal for any Greenpeace activity to continue in Russia. Therefore, the Russian branch of Greenpeace is forced to close."

