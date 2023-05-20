Left Menu

Farmer donates 3 acre land for 'patwar ghar' in HP's Bilaspur

A 74-year-old farmer here in Kharsi chowk area donated three acres of his fertile land, worth Rs 20 lakh, to authorities for the construction of a Patwar Ghar or an accounts office, an official here said.Bhagirath Sharma donated the land to the revenue department two days ago.

  • Country:
  • India

Bhagirath Sharma donated the land to the revenue department two days ago. The new office once constructed will serve about 4,000 people from 12 revenue villages, comprising Sai Kharsi, Dikthali Badnu, and Sui Surhar panchayats, said the official. Bhagirath hails from a modest background and takes care of his family by farming. All his four daughters are married. Of his two sons, one works at a petrol pump and the other is a taxi driver. Since 2021, the Patwar Ghar was being run from a single room. All formalities for the land transfer are complete and there is no demand from the donor, Bhagirath and his family, said Block Development Office member, Sai Kharsi, Atmadev Sharma. The official said Bhagirath Sharma has set an example at a time when relationships snap within minutes over frivolous land disputes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

