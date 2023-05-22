Aavas Financiers Recognized as Best BFSI Brand at the ET Best BFSI Brands Conclave

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Aavas Financiers Limited (AAVAS), one of India's most respected affordable housing finance companies recently got recognized as 'Best BFSI Brand' by ET Edge. The company has been felicitated at The Economic Times Best BFSI Brands Conclave. The glittering ceremony took place at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on 21st March 2023. The title was conferred as a recognition of Aavas Financiers' stellar and tireless work to help realize people's dream of owning a home.

The 6th edition of The Economic Times Best BFSI Brands focused on the theme of 'Sustaining Growth amidst Global Slowdown' and "Financial Inclusion". Aavas emerged as one of the best brands post a rigorous evaluation process of over 500 companies. Their profiles were analysed based on their sales turnover, degree of technological adoption, customer centricity, innovation, and implementation of people-friendly schemes. This listing aspires to felicitate and acknowledge organisations that are actively striving to fulfil India's growth ambitions through their strategic vision.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachinder Bhinder, Managing Director & CEO of Aavas said, "We are honoured and humbled to be recognized as one of the best BFSI brands by the Economic Times. At Aavas, we are a close-knit family with a shared vision to drive financial inclusion by providing affordable housing loans to the under-banked and underserved segments in semi-urban and rural geographies. In the next step of our journey called Aavas 3.0, we aspire to become a pan-India player with multiple nerve centers, wider array of product offerings, leveraging deeper customer insights and driving highly efficient operations. To achieve these objectives, we have invested to build a tech-stack that enables us to become 'phygital' by collaborating with world-class technology and consulting firms, which include Deloitte, Salesforce, Oracle, and MuleSoft, to develop end-to-end customer journeys, beginning from loan origination to service. In the first ten years of our existence, the trust of our stakeholders got us here. From this point onwards, all other factors remaining equal, technology will emerge as the game changer for Aavas. We aim to create an equal and inclusive society where the basic needs of Indians are met, and owning a home is no longer a distant dream." As a responsible corporate citizen, Aavas has also forged collaborations with global organizations like IFC – Member of World Bank Group and EDGE buildings to promote the Green Housing movement in India to address climate change. Aavas-IFC Green housing program is a pioneering initiative towards unlocking the untapped potential of housing finance to bring affordable eco-friendly construction of individual homes to the mainstream infrastructure in India.

The company has also received several other accolades including the ASSOCHAM Excellence Award for the 'Best housing finance company for affordable housing' and the 'Best NBFC' award at FE India's Best Banks Awards in August 2022.

About Aavas Financiers Limited ("Aavas'') Aavas Financiers Limited incorporated in 2011 in Jaipur is a retail, affordable housing finance company, primarily serving customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India. The company provides affordable home loans in the un-served market and most of its customers have limited access to formal banking credit. Its mission is to enrich lives of people by enabling them to achieve their dream of owning a home. For more information visit www.aavas.in To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Mr. Sachinder Bhinder, Managing Director & CEO of Aavas Financiers Ltd. receiving the Best BFSI Brands 2023

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)